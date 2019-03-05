Angels' Justin Upton: Not yet cleared to play
Upton (knee) isn't included in the lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Angels don't list Upton as an available bench bat either, so he looks like he'll need some additional time to recover from the right patellar tendinitis that has slowed him this spring. Upton was at least able to resume batting practice late last week, but his ability to play the outfield and run the bases will provide a better barometer of his health.
