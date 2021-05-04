Upton went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.
The veteran was good for double-digit steals every season early in his career but swiped only one bag over 105 games in 2019 and 2020 combined. The theft Monday was his first this season, though his .293 OBP indicates that he hasn't had an abundance of opportunities. It's no longer wise to count on much in the way of steals from Upton, so anything he can add in that department for fantasy managers who roster him should be viewed as a pleasant surprise.