Upton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Phil Gosselin will man left field and bat eighth against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. There has been no word of an injury to this point, so it seems Upton is sitting for performance reasons. The 33-year-old is 2-for-27 with two homers and 13 strikeouts over his last nine games.