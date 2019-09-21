Angels' Justin Upton: On crutches for 2-3 weeks

Upton (knee) received a PRP injection Friday and will be on crutches for two to three weeks, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

The procedure is meant to promote healing in Upton's ailing right knee. The 32-year-old was diagnosed with patellar tendinitis last week and has been ruled out for the season. He should be at full strength when spring training opens in 2020.

