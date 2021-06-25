Manager Joe Maddon said Friday that he anticipates Upton (back) rejoining the lineup either Saturday or Sunday against the Rays, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upton remains out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday after exiting Tuesday's loss to the Giants with lower-back tightness. The outfielder is progressing towards returning at some point during the weekend series in St. Petersburg, so he'll avoid an IL stint as long as the issue doesn't worsen in the next couple days.