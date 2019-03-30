Angels' Justin Upton: Out 2-to-3 months

Upton (toe) is expected to remain out for the next 8-to-12 weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton has yet to resume baseball activities, so it's no surprise that he won't be returning from the injured list anytime soon. In his absence, Peter Bourjos and Brian Goodwin are expected to share time in left field. If all goes according to plan, Upton could be cleared for game action by the end of May at the earliest.