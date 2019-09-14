Play

Angels' Justin Upton: Out for season

Upton (knee) will not play again this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee Wednesday and was diagnosed with patellar tendinitis. He'll have a PRP injection next week and should be able to return at full strength for spring training. Brian Goodwin, Taylor Ward and Michael Hermosillo are options to start in left field in Upton's absence.

