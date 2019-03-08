Angels' Justin Upton: Out of Friday's lineup
Upton (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Upton has yet to make his spring debut as he is making his return from right knee tendinitis. There remains no specific date for his expected return, but manager Brad Ausmus said earlier this week the veteran outfielder should return to action "sooner than later."
