Angels' Justin Upton: Out of Friday's lineup

Upton (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upton has yet to make his spring debut as he is making his return from right knee tendinitis. There remains no specific date for his expected return, but manager Brad Ausmus said earlier this week the veteran outfielder should return to action "sooner than later."

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...