Angels' Justin Upton: Out of Thursday's lineup

Upton is not in the starting nine for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

With the Angels' elimination from the playoffs, manager Mike Scioscia elected to give a bunch of regulars the day off, so Upton will occupy a seat on the bench for the series finale. Ben Revere will draw the start in left field in his stead.

