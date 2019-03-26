Angels' Justin Upton: Outlook 'doesn't seem good'
Upton hurt his left big toe Sunday and his outlook for the start of the season "doesn't seem good," according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. "We're waiting for multiple opinions," manager Brad Ausmus said. "We should know more [Tuesday]. He's not moving real good right now."
Hopefully we will get the results of his MRI soon, but it sounds like Upton's fantasy owners should plan to be without the four-time All-Star, at least for the first week or so of games. Upton missed most of camp with right knee tendinitis and then injured his toe running into the outfield wall. This issue could open door for Peter Bourjos to make the team.
