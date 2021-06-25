Upton was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right low back strain.

Upton's placement on the IL comes as a bit of a surprise given that manager Joe Maddon said earlier Friday that he anticipated the outfielder returning to the lineup either Saturday or Sunday. It's not clear if the back issue worsened as the day progressed or if Maddon and the Halos' training staff simply changed their minds. The move to the injured list is retroactive to Wednesday, leaving Upton eligible to be reinstated July 3, though he may need additional time on the shelf.