Upton and Brian Goodwin will platoon in left field following the promotion of top-prospect Jo Adell, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old is off to an awful start in 2020 with a .492 OPS, two home runs and 14 strikeouts through 41 plate appearances, and the Angels have called up their top prospect. Upton would be on the short side of the platoon if manager Joe Maddon goes strictly by left/right matchups, but it remains unclear exactly how the team plans to split playing time. Goodwin's 1.079 OPS through eight games could be enough to illustrate he should fill the larger side of the platoon.