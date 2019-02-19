Angels' Justin Upton: Progresses to tee work

Upton (knee) hit off a tee Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Upton is being slow played this spring due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Barring any setbacks, the veteran outfielder is expected to progress to soft toss in the near future. Upton is expected to be ready for Opening Day, though his status will be worth monitoring as spring break moves on.

