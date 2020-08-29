Upton went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Upton recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, but 2020 has been a massive struggle for the veteran outfielder -- he had recorded just seven hits in 71 at-bats prior to this game. He's only hitting a meager .133, but perhaps this three-hit performance could be the confidence booster he needs going forward. He won't be much of a factor across most formats unless he finds a way to show more consistency at the plate, though.