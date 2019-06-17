Angels' Justin Upton: Ready for debut

Upton (toe) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday. He is starting in left field and batting cleanup against the Blue Jays.

As expected, Upton has been cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut after completing a multi-month rehab which included a six-game minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire. The veteran outfielder went 7-for-21 with two homers, six RBI and a 4:0 BB:K during his time in the minors. In 145 games last season, Upton slashed .257/.344/.463 with 30 homers and eight stolen bases. Cesar Puello was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for Upton.