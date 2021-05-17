site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Justin Upton: Remains on bench
RotoWire Staff
Upton will sit for the second straight day Monday against Cleveland.
Upton may be falling out of favor after hitting .074/.194/.296 with a 41.9 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games. Juan Lagares will start in left field in his absence.
