Angels' Justin Upton: Remains out Monday

Upton (knee tendinitis) remains sidelined Monday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

There has been no word on when we can expect Upton to return to action. The Angels have an off day Tuesday, so perhaps he will be ready to return Wednesday. However, at this point, it is fair to wonder about his availability for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories