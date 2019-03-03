Angels' Justin Upton: Remains out of lineup

Upton (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Upton has yet to make his spring debut due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The 31-year-old took batting practice on the field Thursday as he progresses in his recovery, but there is no official date when he is expected to take the field. However, there's no major concern at this point of his status for Opening Day.