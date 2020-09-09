site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Justin Upton: Remains out Wednesday
Upton (hand) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Upton sustained a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch twice Tuesday, and he'll miss at least one game as a result. Matt Thaiss receives the start in left field Wednesday for the Halos.
