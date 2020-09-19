site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Justin Upton: Remains sidelined
Upton (head) isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Upton was hit by a pitch on his helmet Friday, and he'll remain out for Saturday's tilt. Taylor Ward will take his place in left field.
