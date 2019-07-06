Angels' Justin Upton: Remains sidelined

Upton (quadriceps) remains out of the lineup for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Upton left Wednesday's game against the Rangers with a tight left quad and hasn't played since. At this point, it may make sense for Upton to sit Sunday as well in order to get a full week of rest before play resumes after the All-Star break. Jarrett Parker will start in left field in his absence.