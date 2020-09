Upton was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers after being hit in the head by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton was hit on the helmet in the seventh inning and was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power. Jo Adell entered the game to replace him as a pinch runner. Upton should be considered day-to-day until more information is known about the injury.