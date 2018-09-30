Angels' Justin Upton: Resting in season finale

Upton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia will give Upton an early start on the offseason by withholding him from the starting nine in the season finale, allowing Eric Young Jr. to pick up a start in the outfield. Though he fell two stolen bases shy of supplying double-digit steals for the seventh time in his career, Upton once again proved to be a stable power source, cracking 30 or more home runs for the third straight campaign.