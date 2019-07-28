Angels' Justin Upton: Resting Sunday

Upton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brian Goodwin will spell Upton in the outfield in the series finale. Though he's now approximately five weeks removed from making his season debut, Upton hasn't shown many signs of re-emerging as the slugger he was for the Angels in 2018. His OPS is down 76 points from the season before, while his 29.7 percent strikeout rate is the highest of his career.