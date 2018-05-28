Angels' Justin Upton: Returns to lineup Monday

Upton (forearm) is starting in left field and hitting third Sunday against the Tigers.

Upton suffered a left forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch against the Yankees on Saturday, but he's good to go for Monday's series opener after getting Sunday off to rest and recover. The 30-year-old, who is hitting .251/.327/.456 with 11 homers and three stolen bases, will face southpaw Matt Boyd in his return to action.