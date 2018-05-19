Angels' Justin Upton: Returns to lineup
Upton (hand) is in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Upton was hit in the hand by a pitch Thursday and sat out Friday's contest, but he's back in the lineup Saturday, so there were apparently no major issues. The veteran outfielder is hitting .262 with 11 homers on the season.
