Angels' Justin Upton: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Upton isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Upton had gone 1-for-12 with a solo home run, a walk and five strikeouts in his last four games. Jon Jay will start in left field and bat eighth.
