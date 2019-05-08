Angels' Justin Upton: Running on treadmill

Upton (toe) has been running on a de-weighted treadmill, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upton is on the 60-day injured list and won't return until at least late May after injuring his toe late in spring training. Assuming he's still on his initially reported 8-to-12-week timeline, he could wind up out through mid-June.

