Angels' Justin Upton: Set for spring debut

Upton (knee) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Reds, batting fifth and playing left field.

Upton was shut down in mid-September due to patellar tendinitis. With over a month until Opening Day, he should still have plenty of time to get ready for the regular season. The veteran will look to rebound from an injury-filled 2019 campaign in which he hit .215/.309/.416 in just 63 games.