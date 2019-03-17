Angels' Justin Upton: Set to return Tuesday

Upton (knee) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton has been hitting in minor-league games over the last few days but will apparently be ready to play the field defensively Tuesday. The 31-year-old has been battling right knee tendinitis throughout spring training and could have as many as eight exhibition games to prepare for Opening Day on March 28.