Angels' Justin Upton: Set to return Tuesday

Upton (knee) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton has been hitting in minor-league games over the last few days but will apparently be ready to play the field defensively Tuesday. The 31-year-old has been battling right knee tendinitis throughout spring training and could have as many as eight exhibition games to prepare for Opening Day on March 28.

More News
Our Latest Stories