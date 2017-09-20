Play

Angels' Justin Upton: Sets career high in homers

Upton went 1-for-4 with his 32nd home run of the season Tuesday against the Indians.

Upton is heating up at the right time for his owners who are in the fantasy playoffs, delivering four homers over his last six games. The veteran slugger hasn't slowed up since joining the Angels, setting new career highs in doubles (42), home runs (32) and RBI (104).

