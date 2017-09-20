Angels' Justin Upton: Sets career high in homers
Upton went 1-for-4 with his 32nd home run of the season Tuesday against the Indians.
Upton is heating up at the right time for his owners who are in the fantasy playoffs, delivering four homers over his last six games. The veteran slugger hasn't slowed up since joining the Angels, setting new career highs in doubles (42), home runs (32) and RBI (104).
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Tees off twice in win over Rangers•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Hits first homer with new club•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Drives in two Friday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Rejoins lineup Monday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Leaves Sunday game due to cramping•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Batting third in Angels debut•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...