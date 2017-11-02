Angels' Justin Upton: Signs five-year deal with Angels

Upton and the Angels agreed to a five-year contract Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upton's new deal will net the outfielder $106 million over the next five years, after the Angels added $17.5 million, and one year, from his existing contract. This will keep Upton in Los Angeles through the 2022 season, which will make him 35 years old the following offseason. Over the course of this past year between Detroit and the Angels, Upton slashed .273/.361/.540 with career highs of 35 home runs and 109 RBI.