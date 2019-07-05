Angels' Justin Upton: Sitting again Friday

Upton (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

Upton remains on the bench for the second straight contest after leaving Wednesday's game with left quad tightness. The Angels have indicated it's a minor injury, but it's not surprising to see some caution given it's the final weekend before the All-Star break. Jarrett Parker enters the lineup in left field for the Angels.

