Upton will be on the bench Friday against the Angels, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton has started the majority of the Angels' games this year but doesn't have anything close to a true everyday role, as he's sat for 14 of the team's 39 contests thus far. He's hitting just .159/.235/.307 on the season, so the struggling Angels could turn to younger players more frequently in the future. One of those younger options, Franklin Barreto, starts in left field Friday.