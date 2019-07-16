Angels' Justin Upton: Slaps pair of doubles

Upton went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in the Angels' 9-6 victory over the Astros on Monday.

The veteran outfielder broke out of a brief 0-for-6 by slapping a pair of two-baggers and plating three of his team's nine runs. Upton is slashing .269/.347/.478 over 71 plate appearances since returning from the injured list on June 17 -- numbers that are all pretty much exactly in line with his career averages.