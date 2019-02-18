Angels' Justin Upton: Slowed by knee issue
Upton is battling patellar tendinitis in his right knee and will take things slowly this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Upton has received at least 600 plate appearances in eight straight seasons. It doesn't appear that the knee issue will be serious enough to threaten that streak, though the injury is at least one to monitor. If Upton starts the season on the injured list, Michael Hermosillo could be in line for unexpected outfield starts.

