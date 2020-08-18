Upton went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's win over San Francisco.
Upton was in the lineup as designated hitter while Brian Goodwin -- who typically sits against southpaw starters -- started in left field and collected a pair of hits. Upton had not gotten into a game since Friday, when he struck out twice against the Dodgers. The 32-year-old has whiffed five times in his last seven at-bats, is mired in a 1-for-34 slump and is hitting a paltry .100 on the season. Given Goodwin's inclusion in the starting nine Monday and his .302 season average, Upton could be looking at sparse opportunities down the line if he is unable to turn things around soon.