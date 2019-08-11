Angels' Justin Upton: Smacks three-run home run

Upton went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBI in a 12-4 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The 31-year-old missed a big portion of the beginning to the season, so his recent 4-for-43 slump has dropped his average nearly 50 points because of his small sample. The good news, though, is Upton has mostly maintained his slugging percentage and has a .197 ISO. He is batting .212 with seven home runs, 21 RBI, 22 runs and one steal in 132 at-bats this season.