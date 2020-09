Upton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the 2-1 loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Marco Gonzales tossed a complete game, with Upton's solo homer being the only blood the Halos drew off the southpaw. After a terrible beginning to his campaign, Upton has been more productive of late, going 5-for-16 with three extra-base hits and four RBI over his last four games.