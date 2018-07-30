Angels' Justin Upton: Stays hot in loss to Mariners
Upton went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored in the Angels' 8-5 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Upton is on a tear in recent days, as he has three multi-hit performances in his last four games with five runs and five RBI. This was also his 21st long ball of the season, which he crushed off Marco Gonzales in the fifth inning of this contest. The mini-tear has pushed Upton's slash line up to .262/.353/.457 through 385 at-bats.
