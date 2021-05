Upton went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

Upton failed to record a hit in this one but still managed to draw two walks and notched his second stolen base of the season in the fourth inning. The 33-year-old is slashing just .202/.284/.420 with eight homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs scored. He's also striking out at an alarming rate of 30.6 percent which is currently on pace to be the worst mark of his 15-year career.