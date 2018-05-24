Angels' Justin Upton: Steals base in win
Upton went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's comeback win over Toronto.
Upton has gone just 1-for-15 since returning from a minor hand injury May 19, but his activity on the basepaths is a good sign that the ailment won't impede his effectiveness going forward. The veteran's batting average has fluctuated at times this season, but he has delivered the counting stats with 11 homers, 34 RBI, 30 runs and three steals through 48 games.
