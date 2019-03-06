Angels' Justin Upton: Still not playing

Upton (knee) isn't listed as available on the Angels' lineup card for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have been taking a cautious approach all spring with Upton, who has battled patellar tendinitis in his right knee since reporting to camp. The club hasn't provided any indication that he's in serious danger of missing Opening Day, but Upton's odds of being ready for the regular season will diminish if he's not able to pick up at-bats in at least a few spring games beforehand.