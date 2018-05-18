Angels' Justin Upton: Still not ready to swing
Upton (hand) was still not ready to swing Friday after taking a hit-by-pitch off his left hand in Thursday's contest against the Rays, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's looking more and more likely that Upton will at least have to miss this weekend's series against the Rays. Look for the Angels to try and get him back by Tuesday's series opener against Toronto, but if Upton isn't ready swing by the end of the weekend, the Angels might consider a trip to the 10-day disabled list. At least X-rays were negative, so even if a DL trip is necessary, Upton shouldn't miss more than the minimum 10 days, backdated to Thursday.
