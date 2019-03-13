Angels' Justin Upton: Still nursing knee
Upton (knee tendinitis) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.
He has yet to make his spring debut, despite reports from over a week ago that he was nearing action. It seems like a distinct possibility that Upton will open the year on the injured list at this point.
