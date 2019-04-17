Angels' Justin Upton: Still sporting walking boot

Upton (toe) is scheduled to have his protective walking boot removed in about a week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Upton started the season on the injured list as he suffered a turf toe injury on his left foot less than a week before Opening Day. The 31-year-old still has a significant way to go in his recovery and is likely ticketed for a return in late May or early June, at the earliest.

