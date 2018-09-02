Angels' Justin Upton: Sustains concussion
Upton left Saturday's game with a mild concussion, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Mild or not, it's still something to be concerned about. J-Up left after avoiding a collision with shortstop Andrelton Simmons on a defensive play. Expect the Halos to be careful with their big-name bat: Upton might wind up on the 7-day concussion disabled list soon if his condition doesn't improve. His fantasy shareholders should prepare to add a replacement Sunday heading into this week's action.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Leaves game after near collision•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Activated from DL, hitting cleanup•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Hoping to return Thursday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Getting stitches removed Wednesday•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Hits DL with finger laceration•
-
Angels' Justin Upton: Remains out Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...