Angels' Justin Upton: Sustains concussion

Upton left Saturday's game with a mild concussion, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Mild or not, it's still something to be concerned about. J-Up left after avoiding a collision with shortstop Andrelton Simmons on a defensive play. Expect the Halos to be careful with their big-name bat: Upton might wind up on the 7-day concussion disabled list soon if his condition doesn't improve. His fantasy shareholders should prepare to add a replacement Sunday heading into this week's action.

