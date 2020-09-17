Upton went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's loss against the Diamondbacks.

Upton has been struggling all season long and is only hitting .210 with a .703 OPS, but the power numbers have been decent -- he has gone yard seven times and four of those have come from Aug. 31 onwards. Upton has also hit safely in four of the Angels' last five contests, so he might be turning things around down the stretch. He has recorded at least one hit in all but two games this month.