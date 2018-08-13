Angels' Justin Upton: Swipes sixth base

Upton went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Upton has been red-hot over the Halos' last five games, going 8-for-19 with three homers, nine RBI and six runs to go along with Sunday's stolen bag. The 30-year-old isn't far off from last year's impressive totals, batting .261 with 24 homers, 68 RBI and 65 runs scored through 116 games.