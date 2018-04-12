Upton went 1-for-4 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Rangers.

While most players' stat lines are far from their true values this early in the season, Upton is looking exactly like the guy owners expected with 10 runs, three homers, 10 RBI, two steals and a .265/.350/.510 slash line through 13 games. The 30-year-old should provide value across all five standard categories while batting third in the Angels' potent lineup.